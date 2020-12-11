Τα καλύτερα μουσικά άλμπουμ του 2020: Οι λίστες στον διεθνή Τύπο





KAMIA ΕΚΠΛΗΞΗ δεν επιφύλασσαν οι λίστες με τα καλύτερα της χρονιάς για φέτος. Τα άλμπουμ που συζητήθηκαν περισσότερο στον μουσικό τύπο βρίσκονται στην κορυφή, με τα ονόματα των Fiona Apple, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift και Bob Dylan να αναδεικνύονται στους πρωταγωνιστές και αγαπημένους της κριτικής για το 2020, ενώ από το χιπ-χοπ, το άλμπουμ που πραγματικά ξεχώρισε με διαφορά ήταν το «Alfredo» των Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist. Λαμπρές εξαιρέσεις, όπως κάθε χρόνο, είναι η λίστα του Wire και του Quietus, αλλά δεν είναι κάτι που προκαλεί και μεγάλη εντύπωση.

The New Yorker

1. Etran de L'Aïr - No. 1

2. Adrianne Lenker - Songs & Instrumentals

3. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders

4. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

5. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

6. Jyoti, Mama - You Can Bet!

7. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

8. Fleet Foxes - Shore

9. Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist - Alfredo

10. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

Consequence of Sound

1. Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

2. Run The Jewels - RTJ4

3. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

4. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

5. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

6. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

7. Deftones - Ohms

8. Lady Gaga - Chromatica

9. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist – Alfredo

10. Pearl Jam – Gigaton

Complex

The Weeknd - After Hours

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist - Alfredo

Benny the Butcher - Burden of Proof

21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II'

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Mac Miller - Circles

Westside Gunn - Pray for Paris

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Phoebe Bridgers

Vulture

1. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

2. Adrianne Lenker - Songs & Instrumentals

3. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

4. The Weeknd - After Hours

5. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

6. Mac Miller - Circles

7. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

8. Thundercat - It Is What It Is

9. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake / LUV vs. the World 2 και Gunna - Wunna

10. Roc Marciano - Mt. Marci

The New York Times

1. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension

2. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

3. Moses Sumney - Grae

4. Taylor Swift - Folklore

5. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

6. Lianne La Havas - Lianne La Havas

7. Burna Boy - Twice as Tall

8. Run the Jewels - RTJ4

9. Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet!

10. Autechre - SIGN

Bob Dylan

The Wire

Beatrice Dillon - Workaround

Moor Mother - Circuit City

Mourning [a] BLKstar - The Cycle

Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

Duma - Duma

Jeff Parker & the New Breed - Suite for Max Brown

Still House Plants - Fast Edit

Jennifer Walshe - A Late Anthology of Early Music Vol 1: Ancient to Renaissance

White Boy Srceam - Bakunawa

Carl Stone - Stolen Car

The Quietus

1. Hey Colossus - Dances/Curses

2. The Soft Pink Truth - Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?

3. Special Interest - The Passion Of

4. Lyra Pramuk - Fountain

5. UKAEA - Energy Is Forever

6. Duval Timothy - Help

7. Squarepusher - Be Up A Hello

8. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink

9. Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry

10. Nazar - Guerilla

Fiona Apple

Pitchfork

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

Moses Sumney - græ

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

Yves Tumor - Heaven to a Tortured Mind

Haim - Women in Music Pt. III

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Rolling Stone

1) Taylor Swift - Folklore

2) Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

3) Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

4) Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

5) Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

6) Run The Jewels - RTJ4

7) Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

8) Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

9) Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?

10) Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Taylor Swift

Crack Magazine

1) Duval Timothy - Help

2) E.M.M.A – Indigo Dream

3) DJ Python – Mas Amable

4) Yves Tumor – Heaven To A Tortured Mind

5) Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

6) J Hus – Big Conspiracy

7) Duma - Duma

8) Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist - Alfredo

9) Charli XCX – How I'm Feeling Now

10) Phoebe Bridges - Punisher