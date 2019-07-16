To Game of Thrones έσπασε ένα νέο ρεκόρ σήμερα στα βραβεία Emmy, τα Όσκαρ της αμερικανικής τηλεόρασης, συγκεντρώνοντας 32 υποψηφιότητες.

Η σειρά του HBO, που μόλις ολοκληρώθηκε μετά το πέρας της όγδοης σεζόν, προηγείται της σειράς The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel της Amazon που καταμετρά 20 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ η σειρά Chernobyl (HBO), η οποία γνώρισε μεγάλη δημοφιλία και στην Ελλάδα, απαριθμεί 19 υποψηφιότητες.

Σύμφωνα με την TV Academy, οι υποψηφιότητες του Game of Thrones είναι για την τηλεοπτική ιστορία οι περισσότερες που έχει συγκεντρώσει μια σειρά μέσα σε μια σεζόν.

Η HBO συνολικά συγκεντρώνει 137 υποψηφιότητες, ακολουθεί το Netflix με 117 υποψηφιότητες. Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Emmy θα διεξαχθεί στο Λος Άντζελες, στις 22 Σεπτεμβρίου.

H λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες στις βασικότερες κατηγορίες:

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (AMC/BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Comedy Series

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

"Veep" (HBO)

Limited Series

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Television Movie

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (HBO)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Amazon Prime)

"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")

Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")

Joey King ("The Act")

Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Variety Talk Show

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")

Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")

Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Stephen Root ("Barry")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")

Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")

Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")

John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black")

Cherry Jones ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Jessica Lange ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse")

Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us")

Cicely Tyson ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Carice van Houten ("Game of Thrones")

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano ("This Is Us")

Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul")

Kumail Nanjiani ("The Twilight Zone")

Glynn Turman ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Sandra Oh ("Saturday Night Live")

Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place")

Kristin Scott Thomas ("Fleabag")

Fiona Shaw ("Fleabag")

Emma Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon ("Saturday Night Live")

Robert De Niro ("Saturday Night Live")

Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Peter MacNicol ("Veep")

John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live")

Adam Sandler ("Saturday Night Live")

Rufus Sewell ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Structured Reality Program

"Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)

"Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" (Food Network)

"Queer Eye" (Netflix)

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" (Netflix)

"Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)