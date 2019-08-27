Άνθρωποι

Βραβεία MTV: Oι νικητές και οι εμφανίσεις των διάσημων στο κόκκινο χαλί

Φωτογραφίες από τα βραβεία MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Tα βραβεία MTV Video Music Awards 2019 φιλοξενήθηκαν στο Prudential Center στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ και πολλά μεγάλα ονόματα της μουσικής και της βιομηχανίας του θεάματος περπάτησαν στο κόκκινο χαλί ή βρέθηκαν στη σκηνή.

 

Η Lizzo, η Camila Cabello, η Missy Elliott και η Τaylor Swift ερμήνευσαν ζωντανά επιτυχίες τους ενώ μοντέλα, ηθοποιοί, σελέμπριτις και πολλοί τραγουδιστές - υποψήφιοι και μη για βραβείο - βρέθηκαν στις θέσεις των καλεσμένων.

 

Lizzo

 

Cardi B

 

Η Cardi B κέρδισε το βραβείο Best Hip Hop και η Taylor Swift το μεγάλο βραβείο του Video of the Year.

 

Οι νικητές σε βασικές κατηγορίες:

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Halsey – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

 

Lenny Kravitz

 

Halsey

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

 

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

 

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

 

Lil Kim

 

Βella Hadid

 

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

 

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records

 

Gigi Hadid

 

Camila Cabelo

 

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

 

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records

Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

 

Jonas Brothers

 

Bebe Rexha

 

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records

NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment

EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

 

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin

 

Heidi Klum

 

Adriana Lima

 

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records

 


BEST ROCK

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

 

Taylor Swift

 

Oι αδελφές Hadid

 

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records

The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

 

BEST GROUP

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don't We

 

 

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers – Sucker"

Khalid – "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca – "Ransom"

Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

 

Άνθρωποι

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Άνθρωποι

Σεξισμός, μεγάλα οπίσθια και αμφισβήτηση - Η Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ αποκαλύπτει όσα βίωσε

14 ΩΡΕΣ ΠΡΙΝ
Άνθρωποι

Μύκονος: Γνωστός πρώην πυγμάχος υποστηρίζει πως πλήρωσε 920 ευρώ για rib eye μπριζόλα στο Nammos

16 ΩΡΕΣ ΠΡΙΝ
Άνθρωποι

Η Μπλέικ Λάιβλι έχει γενέθλια και ο Ράιαν Ρέινολντς τής έκανε το τέλειο τρολάρισμα

20 ΩΡΕΣ ΠΡΙΝ
Άνθρωποι

Οι διακοπές των Μπέκαμ στη Γαλλία - Απολαμβάνουν όλοι μαζί το καλοκαίρι στη θαλαμηγό του Έλτον Τζον

1 ΗΜΕΡΑ ΠΡΙΝ
Άνθρωποι

Δείτε βίντεο του νέου τραγουδιού του Light για τον Αντετοκούνμπο

1 ΗΜΕΡΑ ΠΡΙΝ