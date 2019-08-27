Βραβεία MTV: Oι νικητές και οι εμφανίσεις των διάσημων στο κόκκινο χαλί

Tα βραβεία MTV Video Music Awards 2019 φιλοξενήθηκαν στο Prudential Center στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ και πολλά μεγάλα ονόματα της μουσικής και της βιομηχανίας του θεάματος περπάτησαν στο κόκκινο χαλί ή βρέθηκαν στη σκηνή.
Η Lizzo, η Camila Cabello, η Missy Elliott και η Τaylor Swift ερμήνευσαν ζωντανά επιτυχίες τους ενώ μοντέλα, ηθοποιοί, σελέμπριτις και πολλοί τραγουδιστές - υποψήφιοι και μη για βραβείο - βρέθηκαν στις θέσεις των καλεσμένων.
Η Cardi B κέρδισε το βραβείο Best Hip Hop και η Taylor Swift το μεγάλο βραβείο του Video of the Year.
Οι νικητές σε βασικές κατηγορίες:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Halsey – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Bazzi – Atlantic Records
CNCO – RCA Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" – MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records
The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
BEST GROUP
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don't We
SONG OF SUMMER
Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Jonas Brothers – Sucker"
Khalid – "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"