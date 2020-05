Ο Μπράιαν Μέι το παράκανε με την κηπουρική και κατέληξε στο νοσοκομείο

View this post on Instagram

No MicroConcert tonight - just a micro-rant. Not very coherent, I’m sure - I’m tired and in pain - but an attempt to say - before it’s too late - “Wake up Britain” - and “Rise to the occasion, Boris”. The world we had before this CoronaVirus was not good enough. We need a radical rethink. If you agree ... DO something about it !!! Make your voice heard !!! Time to #RethinkBritain - Bri