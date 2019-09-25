Πέθανε η Tikiri, ο αποστεωμένος ελέφαντας που έδινε παραστάσεις σε φεστιβάλ της Σρι Λάνκα

Πέθανε ο αποστεωμένος ελέφαντας στη Σρι Λάνκα, του οποίου οι τραγικές εικόνες είχαν κάνει τον γύρο του κόσμου προκαλώντας θύελλα αντιδράσεων.
Η Tikiri ήταν ένας από τους 60 ελέφαντες που αναγκάζονταν να περπατούν κάθε χρόνο στο φεστιβάλ Perahera. Τον περασμένο Αύγουστο, το Save Elephant Foundation (SEF), οργάνωση για τα δικαιώματα των ζώων, είχε δημοσιεύσει φωτογραφίες της για να καταγγείλει την κακοποίηση.
Ο υπουργός τουρισμού της Σρι Λάνκα είχε δηλώσει τότε στο BBC πως θα την απέσυραν από το δρώμενο και σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα, επεστράφη τελικά στον φροντιστή της.
Ωστόσο ο Lek Chailert, ιδρυτής του SEF, ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη πως ο 70χρονος ελέφαντας πέθανε. «Τα μαρτύριο της Tikiri τελείωσε, η ψυχή της είναι τώρα ελεύθερη. Τίποτα δεν μπορεί πια να την βλάψει», σχολίασε μέσω Instagram. «Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Μην κοιτάξεις ποτέ ξανά πίσω αυτόν τον κόσμο που φέρθηκε τόσο σκληρά σε σένα και τους φίλους σου».
Η οργάνωση είχε δημοσιεύσει τον Αύγουστο φωτογραφίες της Tikiri, που την έδειχναν να δίνει παράσταση στο φεστιβάλ Perahera με το αποστεωμένο σώμα της να κρύβεται από ένα πολύχρωμο κοστούμι. Εκπρόσωπος του βουδιστικού ναού που διοργανώνει το φεστιβάλ είχε πει στην βρετανική Metro πως η Tikiri έπασχε από μια «νόσο του πεπτικού συστήματος» που την εμπόδιζε να πάρει βάρος, προσθέτοντας πως αυτό «δεν επηρέαζε ούτε την δύναμη ούτε τις ικανότητές της».
Οι φωτογραφίες προκάλεσαν σάλο και στην Tikiri δόθηκε φαρμακευτική αγωγή, αλλά σύμφωνα με το SEF, η κατάστασή της «παρέμεινε ίδια».
Η PETA είχε επίσης καταγγείλει στο BBC πως πολλοί ελέφαντες στη Σρι Λάνκα υποφέρουν από «παρόμοια ή χειρότερη μεταχείριση σε μια τουριστική βιομηχανία εκμετάλλευσης και κακοποίησης», καλώντας για αυστηρότερους νόμους προστασίας των ζώων και συνέστησε στους τουρίστες να αποφεύγουν μέρη που προσφέρουν βόλτες ή παραστάσεις με ελέφαντες.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Tikiiri is not the only one who has become the victim of abuse in the name of the Holy Spectacle. Every year almost a hundred elephants are transported to the temple and forced to walk in the parade. Every day, after their tiring nighttime walk, they are chained and disturbed by many tourists. They have virtually no time to even get a short nap. In the late afternoon after they are bathed, they are dressed and readied to walk again. Even the processional costumes takes so long to adorn, amid threats and intimidation, in the heat and the noise, their lives are not their own. This is the life behind the scenes during the ten days and ten nights of their religious performance. During the long night street walk, their legs are shackled. They shuffle along through the smoke and dark, to the cadence of drums and chains jangling, eyes filled with the light from their adornments, ears never to be satisfied with the noise of the forest. Beside every elephant is a man with a spear - it is not merely ceremonial. Every elephant has felt the piercing point, understands the significance. So they pass through the gauntlet of the prayerful and devout, and the many other onlookers just out for the show. The smoke and the light irritates their eyes. They squint tremulously, tears roll down their face. They yawn continuously for lack of rest. No one sees their painful expressions. People come from all around the world to celebrate the occasion. Everyone is overwhelmed by the sights and the the sounds and the play of historical drama. Most fail to see the reality in front of them. It is tragic when religious expression supercedes the original teaching. The elephant suffers. How can a ceremony grant merit and blessing when the way of love, kindness, and compassion is not present? We ought to follow the teachings of the Lord Buddha, not to bring other lives to suffer for personal perceived benefit. This short film is a clear voice for the elephant who is sacrificed for belief. No time for us to pray for the Elephant. Action only way to help to protect them from abuse.
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lek Chailert (@lek_chailert) στις
Με πληροφορίες από BBC